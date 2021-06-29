WENDELL LEE KEITH JR., 47, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born January 19, 1974, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Sue Singleton Smith, and stepfather, Anthony Smith. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Survivors include his children, Tessa Meadows and Malik Keith; his sisters, Aseloka Smith and Amina Smith; his father, Wendell Lee “Scrappy” Keith Sr.; his biological mother, Judy Singleton Green; his girlfriend, Mary Parrish; his siblings, Antonio Thomas, Nicole Hines, Tyaneka Thomas, Charli Joy Singleton, Charles Thomas and Sharina Brown; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Charles Thomas officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

