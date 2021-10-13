WENDELL WAYNE HUTCHISON, 80, of Huntington, husband of Donna Jean Bell Hutchison, died Saturday, October 9, 2021, at his residence. He was born November 1, 1940, in Huntington, a son of the late Estelle Clay and Mable Jenkins Hutchison. Also preceding him in death were three brothers, Joseph Hutchison, Robert Hutchison, and Winifred “Hutch” Hutchison; a sister, Pearl Young; and a sister-in-law, Cheryl Jackson. “Wayne” was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a retired brick layer having worked for Metro Masonry and B & W Sales and Equipment. Wayne was a member of the Beverly Hills Church of Christ and the B.A.C. Union, “Brick Layers Association.” In addition to his wife, Donna, survivors include a son, Wendell Hutchison Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla.; a daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Doug Stuckey of Jacksonville, Fla.; 20 grandchildren, including, Cody Hutchison, Seth Hutchison, and Wyatt Stuckey; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Dearl Hutchison; five stepdaughters: Jeri Hammond of Clayton, N.C., Rebecca Beard of Knightdale, N.C., Valerie Dino of Salt Rock, Suzanne Shirkey of Barboursville, and Diane Tackett of Hurricane, W.Va.; three sisters-in-law, Rosanne Long, Denise Woods, and Bonita Estep; and two brothers-in-law, Quentin Bell and Anthony Bell. A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Beverly Hills Church of Christ with his brother, Minister Dearl Hutchison officiating. Food and fellowship will follow services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you