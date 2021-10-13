WENDELL WAYNE HUTCHISON, 80, of Huntington, husband of Donna Jean Bell Hutchison, died Saturday, October 9, 2021, at his residence. He was born November 1, 1940, in Huntington, a son of the late Estelle Clay and Mable Jenkins Hutchison. Also preceding him in death were three brothers, Joseph Hutchison, Robert Hutchison, and Winifred “Hutch” Hutchison; a sister, Pearl Young; and a sister-in-law, Cheryl Jackson. “Wayne” was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a retired brick layer having worked for Metro Masonry and B & W Sales and Equipment. Wayne was a member of the Beverly Hills Church of Christ and the B.A.C. Union, “Brick Layers Association.” In addition to his wife, Donna, survivors include a son, Wendell Hutchison Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla.; a daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Doug Stuckey of Jacksonville, Fla.; 20 grandchildren, including, Cody Hutchison, Seth Hutchison, and Wyatt Stuckey; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Dearl Hutchison; five stepdaughters: Jeri Hammond of Clayton, N.C., Rebecca Beard of Knightdale, N.C., Valerie Dino of Salt Rock, Suzanne Shirkey of Barboursville, and Diane Tackett of Hurricane, W.Va.; three sisters-in-law, Rosanne Long, Denise Woods, and Bonita Estep; and two brothers-in-law, Quentin Bell and Anthony Bell. A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Beverly Hills Church of Christ with his brother, Minister Dearl Hutchison officiating. Food and fellowship will follow services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Homecoming more than a game at HHS
- After man accused of shooting three, girlfriend jailed when police find 1.5 pounds of fentanyl
- Prichard woman found dead; husband charged with murder, concealment
- Invasive spotted lanternflies found in fourth West Virginia county
- Two Cabell Midland students charged with making terroristic threats
- Police roundup: Woman charged in Huntington shooting
- Marshall running back suspended, jailed for marijuana drug charge
- Tri-State Trick-or-Treat times for 2021
- Skye Reymond: New Marshall president should use data as strategic asset
- Controversy continues regarding private employer COVID vaccine mandates
Collections
- Photos: Herd fans tailgate before Old Dominion game
- Photos: Marshall University Homecoming Parade
- Photos: West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, Saturday
- Photos: Huntington defeats Woodrow Wilson, 63-0
- Photos: Funeral procession for Cabell County EMT Norma Ward
- Photos: Marshall football defeats Old Dominion 20-13
- Photos: Marshall conducts National Coming Out Day event
- Photos: Heron Fest
- Photos: Rome Fire Prevention Parade
- Photos: Spring Hill Cemetery guided tour