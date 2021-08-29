WILBURN RAY McMILLEN, “WILLIE,” 73, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington. Willie, as he was known to friends, was born February 9, 1948, in Logan County, to the late Sydney and Hazel Belcher McMillen. He was a proud veteran, having served three tours in Vietnam, receiving the Army Commendation for Heroism, 6 Bronze Stars, the Garry Owen Certificate and the Air Medal. Willie was a proud member of VFW Post 9738 as well as American Legion Post 16. He was also the owner and operator of W.R. Distributing. Survivors include his wife, Patricia; daughters, Amy Metzgar and Tammi Holbrook; son, Andrew McMillen (Somer); and an adopted daughter, Kelly Flora; grandchildren, Tanner (Bre), Jared, Landon and Connor McMillen, Lia and Piper Martin, Paige, Kaylea and Caleb Metzgar; great-grandchild, Easton McMillen; brothers, Harold and James (Sharon) McMillen; special in-laws, Clyde and Phylis Smith; and his beloved pet, Nicky. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kay. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the service and visitation will be private. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com

