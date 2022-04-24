WILLA EDNA BAUMGARDNER, 93, of Kettering, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, widow of Melvin Alvin Baumgardner Sr., died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Kettering, Ohio. She was born June 17, 1928, in Milton, a daughter of the late Garrett H. and Elsie Perry Chapman. Other family that has preceded her in death is a son, Melvin Alvin Baumgardner Jr., and two brothers, Randall Chapman and Billy Chapman. She was a graduate of Hannah High School and the Huntington Business College. Willa was a member of Grace Gospel Church and she worked formerly at K-Mart in Chesapeake, Ohio, in the Deli department. Survivors include her grandson and wife, David and Keesa Baumgardner of Dayton, Ohio; two great grandchildren, Grace Baumgardner and Carson Baumgardner, both of Dayton, Ohio; a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Bill Camp of Montgomery, Ala.; and five brothers and four sisters-in-law: Tom and Donnie Chapman, and John David Chapman, all of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., Keith and Ingram Chapman of Apple Grove, W.Va., Bob and Mary Chapman of Ashton, W.Va., and Stanford Hobert “Hobie” and Shirley Chapman of Ona, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted noon Monday, April 25, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mason, Co. Donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Friends may visit one hour prior to services Monday at Chapman’s Mortuary and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
