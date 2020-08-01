WILLIAM BRET CONLEY, 61, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Pleasant Valley Hospital. Bret was born April 16, 1959, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Mary Elizabeth Heinz Conley of Huntington and the late William Wendell Conley. He was a carpenter by trade. Additional survivors include one son, Christopher A. (Angie) Conley of Huntington; two brothers, James W. (Amy) Conley of Tampa, Fla., Michael A. (Debbie) Conley, and one sister, Tammy Black, all of Huntington; two grandchildren, Marcus Conley and DeAsia Henderson, both of Huntington, his stepmother, Dixie Ann Conley of Charleston, W.Va.; three stepsisters, Cindy Krantz of Charleston, Jennifer Calangi of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Pam Lamb-Hart of Marion, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
