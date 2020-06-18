Essential reporting in volatile times.

WILLIAM CURTIS ALDRIDGE, 64, of Huntington, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Rev. Eugene Houck officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. William was born November 6, 1955, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Juluia Aldridge Bolen and stepfather Don Bolen. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and a member of the D.A.V., V.F.W. Post of Chesapeake, Ohio, and the F.O.E. of Huntington. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Benjamin Franklin Aldridge and Sue Aldridge. Survivors include his daughter, Kimberly (Rich) Harmon of Culloden; a grandson, Shane Eric Speaks of Huntington; two sisters, Sabrina (Mick) Lawhorn of Huntington and Bobbie Lynn (Randy) Price of Tenn.; and a special nephew, Lee Davis of Huntington. The family would like to thank Jan Care Services, Staff of Fresenius Kidney Care, Home Health Care Nurses, and the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Mary’s Medical Center ICU. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to offset expenses. Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 will conduct Military graveside rites. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

