WILLIAM (BILL) FRANCIS FOSTER, 72, of Huntington, formerly of Elkview, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at home, after a long illness. There will be a private memorial at a later date. Bill was born March 29, 1948, in Spencer, W.Va., son of the late Eugene Glass and Tressa Donahoe Foster. He graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in 1966. He was a lifelong Mountaineer fan and graduated at the top of his class from West Virginia University in 1971 with a B.S. in Petroleum Engineering. He was a member of the Elkview Baptist Church and Western Star Lodge No. 11 A.F. & A.M. Bill was an active volunteer in his community, serving on the Blue Creek Public Service Board, president of Elk District Little League and coach of the Blue Creek Little League Baseball Team. He retired from Columbia Gas Transmission Corp. in 2000. In his retirement, Bill enjoyed spending time on his farm and collecting and restoring antique tractors. He also took pleasure in participating in the Putnam and Cabell County Fair youth livestock auctions. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Foster. Survivors include his wife of over 51 years, Karen Robinson Foster; daughter, Sarah Elizabeth (R.J.) Spang of Union Grove, Wis.; son, Jason Clay (Mary) Foster of Ona; seven grandchildren, Benjamin, Jonathan, Elijah and Ellianna Foster, all of Ona, Elizabeth, William and Caroline Spang, all of Union Grove, Wis.; brother, Garland (Leslie) Foster of Hudson, Ohio; and friend, Larry Cadle, who was like a brother. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill’s memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate or the Fisher Center For Alzheimer’s Research Foundation at www.alzinfo.org/donate. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cabell Huntington Hospital to terminate Medicare supplement plan for some retirees
- Second round of Pandemic EBT payments for eligible children to be sent in March
- Coombs' signing sends Huff's message out about Herd program
- Mingo woman recognized for work as COVID-19 nurse indicted in 2020 shooting
- Heritage Farm finishes work on new treehouse
- Huff wants to get Herd recruiting up to speed
- Chuck Landon: Herd suffering from one-sided C-USA schedule
- EDDIE D. HARDY
- Informal House poll shows lawmakers considering cuts to WVU, Marshall to pay for elimination of personal income tax
- Business Beat: Tri-State region's first Five Below cuts ribbon
Images
Collections
- Photos: Snow in Huntington
- Photos: New portrait of Dr. Carter G. Woodson unveiled at MU Visual Arts Center
- Photos: Ironton vs. Fairland, girls basketball
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, boys basketball
- Photos: Ice Bowl disc golf tournament
- Photos: COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Hurricane
- Photos: MU Women's Basketball team takes on Old Dominion, Friday
- Photos: Girl's high school basketball, Boyd County vs. Bethlehem
- Photos: Girl's High School Basketball, Ashland vs. Morgan County
- Photos: High School Basketball, Ironton boys vs. Chesapeake