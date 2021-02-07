WILLIAM (BILL) FRANCIS FOSTER, 72, of Huntington, formerly of Elkview, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at home, after a long illness. There will be a private memorial at a later date. Bill was born March 29, 1948, in Spencer, W.Va., son of the late Eugene Glass and Tressa Donahoe Foster. He graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in 1966. He was a lifelong Mountaineer fan and graduated at the top of his class from West Virginia University in 1971 with a B.S. in Petroleum Engineering. He was a member of the Elkview Baptist Church and Western Star Lodge No. 11 A.F. & A.M. Bill was an active volunteer in his community, serving on the Blue Creek Public Service Board, president of Elk District Little League and coach of the Blue Creek Little League Baseball Team. He retired from Columbia Gas Transmission Corp. in 2000. In his retirement, Bill enjoyed spending time on his farm and collecting and restoring antique tractors. He also took pleasure in participating in the Putnam and Cabell County Fair youth livestock auctions. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Foster. Survivors include his wife of over 51 years, Karen Robinson Foster; daughter, Sarah Elizabeth (R.J.) Spang of Union Grove, Wis.; son, Jason Clay (Mary) Foster of Ona; seven grandchildren, Benjamin, Jonathan, Elijah and Ellianna Foster, all of Ona, Elizabeth, William and Caroline Spang, all of Union Grove, Wis.; brother, Garland (Leslie) Foster of Hudson, Ohio; and friend, Larry Cadle, who was like a brother. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill’s memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate or the Fisher Center For Alzheimer’s Research Foundation at www.alzinfo.org/donate. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

