WILLIAM FRANCIS HAWLEY, 83, of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, November 7, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born December 23, 1937, in Huntington, a son of the late Francis Bigony and Wilma Frances Gwaltney Hawley. He retired from the US Army Corps of Engineers as a Civil Engineer, was a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers, and was a member of Grace Gospel Church. Survivors include his wife, Karen Morris Hawley; one daughter and son-in-law, Lesli and Chris Schmid of Colfax, N.C.; one son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Glenna Hawley of Punta Gorda, Fla.; four grandchildren, Jessica Schmid, Will Hawley, Tyler Schmid and Jacki Hawley; and very special cousins, Steve and Marcia Roberts of Jacksonville, Fla., and Bill and Carla Roberts of Knightstown, Ind. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, November 12, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Dr. Keith Wiebe Jr. officiating. Friends may visit with the family from noon to service time Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

