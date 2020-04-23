WILLIAM LEO BRAGG, 60, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on April 20, 2020, unexpectedly at home with his beloved wife, Crystal Bragg, by his side. Bill worked as a Mechanic in the Tri-State area for many years. He was the son of the late Max Bragg Sr. and Arley Bragg. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Bud Nolte. He is survived by his family whom he cherished: four children, William, Sarah and Cody Bragg and Melissa Bates; his grandchildren, Austin, Camron, Liam and Keira; two sisters, Angela (David) Rabidoux and Vickie Nolte; two brothers, Max Bragg Jr. (Shari) and Robert (Venus) Bragg; and a host of nieces and nephews. A private memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.

