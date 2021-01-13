WILLIAM ROBERT HOWARD, 79, of Huntington, companion of Tammy Clary, died Saturday, January 9, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born March 14, 1941, in Huntington, a son of the late Lawrence and Ruby Howard. His wife, Linda Kay Mount Howard, also preceded him in death. He retired from CSXT as a supervisor. Additional survivors include five daughters, Cheryl Jordan of Huntington, Terri Schofield, Amanda Clary of Huntington, Allison Clary, Ariel Risch, all of Huntington; one son, William R. Howard II of Huntington; two sisters, Wanda Cumpian of Toledo, Ohio, and Patti Arnold of Gainesville, Fla.; one brother, Larry Howard of Georgia; 23 grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Dennis Romans officiating. Entombment will be in the White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville. Friends may call one hour prior to service time Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

