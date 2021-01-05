WILLIAM STEPHEN RICHARDSON, 42, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center after suffering a traumatic brain injury. There will be a celebration of Stephen’s life at a later date. Stephen was born September 13, 1978, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Ella Jane (John P.) Dailey of Grafton, W.Va., and his father, William E. (Phyllis J.) Richardson Jr. of Dandridge, Tenn. He was employed with Michaels Arts and Crafts and a member of the Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 949. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Mary Alice Graybeal; maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Janice Ranson Eddy; and his paternal grandparents, William and Alleenia Richardson. Also surviving is his wife, Patricia Graybeal Richardson; children, Dakota Marie and William Alexander Richardson; one sister, Jessica Marie Richardson of Grafton; three stepbrothers, Patrick and Aaron Dailey of Morgantown, W.Va., and Chris Hovatter of Dandridge, Tenn.; nieces and nephews, Jamison and Ella Richardson, and Alexa and Kaden Howard; brother-in-law, William Howard; father-in-law, Thomas Graybeal of Huntington; favorite cousin, Timothy Blankenship of Ona; aunt and uncle, Larry and Susan Kelley of Milton; his special friend, Benjamin Sauls of Kent, Wash.; and a host of other family and friends. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in Neurotrauma Unit at St. Mary’s Medical Center for all their care. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
