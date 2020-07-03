WINSLOW TERRY, age 102, passed peacefully from this life to eternity at Wyngate Assisted Living early Monday, June 29. Winslow, son of Cora Ellis Terry, was born in Huntington, on May 17, 1918, and a graduate of Huntington High School. He served his country honorably during World War II in the United States Army, spending significant time in Bristol, England. He has been a valuable member of the Huntington community, serving for years on the board of the Huntington Credit Union. Winslow loved to travel, visiting lifelong friends from the war all over the globe, even up until very recent years. He has been a faithful part of the Grace Gospel Church family for many years, where he sang in the choir, worshiped joyfully and was loved by many. He was a true treasure of loyal friendship, humble wit and Christ-like love who will be dearly missed. Winslow married Mildred Gebhardt in 1939 and enjoyed 60 years with her before her death in 1999. He is preceded also in death by his parents and brother, Gwen. Winslow is survived by one brother-in-law, three nephews, and several grandnieces and cousins. Visitation for Winslow will be held by Chapman’s Mortuary at Grace Gospel Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020, immediately followed by a service celebrating his life at noon. Interment will be at Woodmere Memorial Park, with military graveside services conducted by Honor Guard Post 16. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the mission’s ministry of Grace Gospel Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
