Following a lengthy battle with cancer, ZELPHIA “POLLY” DOUTHAT, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the age of 86 years. Polly will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 67 years, Wylie L. Douthat, and daughter, Terri L. Gillenwater, as well as numerous other family members and friends. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff of Hospice of Huntington for their care and compassion. No services will be held at her request. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.chapmans-mortuary.com. 

