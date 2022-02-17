ZENA LENA UNDERWOOD, 89, of Barboursville, W.Va., died Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at her residence. There will be a private family service with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Zena was born April 20, 1932, in Mira, Lincoln County, W.Va. She was the last surviving child of the late Squire and Maxie Flowers Dillon. She was also preceded in death by one son, Robert Dale Underwood. She was retired from the former Owens-Illinois Glass Company after 41 years of service. She was a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church of Chesapeake, Ohio, and attended Second Guyandotte Missionary Baptist Church. Survivors include her son, Howard (Debbie) Underwood of Barboursville, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank her special caregiver Lilly Manchester of Salt Rock and Hospice of Huntington for all their loving care. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you