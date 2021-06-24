BARBARA ANN THOMPSON-HAIRSTON, born October 15, 1937, entered into eternal life on June 14, 2021, in Winter Park, Florida. She was predeceased by her husband, Nelson Edward, of 57 years, and her brother, Robert L. Thompson, and parents, Ruth and Howard Thompson. She is survived by her son, Colin Howard Hairston, daughter, Mimi Alexandra Carrie Sierra, brother, Charles “Tom” Thompson, and sister-in-law, Nancy C. Thompson. Barbara was blessed with many nieces and nephews: Alison and Jennifer, Karen, Robert, Jennifer, Warren Dale and Michael. Barbara’s surviving grandchildren are Sharaya Ann, Brenna Marie, Kamber Elise, Colin Howard Jr., Vanisha Nicole, Kayla Jasmine, Tyler James, Alyssa Kimera and Shawn Anthony. She was also blessed with two great-granddaughters, Ellie Ann Louise and Elizabeth Anja. Barbara loved learning and achieved several degrees following her graduation from Huntington High School in 1955. She earned a Bachelor’s in Psychology from Marshall University, a Master’s in Religion from Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary, a Master’s in Divinity from JFK University, a Bachelor’s in Art History from Sonoma State University and a Master’s in Art History from San Francisco State University. Barbara worked in the special collections department at Sonoma State University Ruben Salazar Library, where among her many responsibilities she helped curate dozens of art exhibitions for public viewing. Barbara relocated to Houston, Texas, where she retired from Rice University Fondren Library where she continued her passion in special collections. Barbara’s family and friends loved and will miss her deeply. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her church home of many years, Saint Philip Presbyterian Church, 4807 San Felipe Road, Houston, TX 77056 (713-622-4807). Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting the family with Graveside services, which will be held 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Family Guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
