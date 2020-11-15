BIRCHIE LEA BOOTON, of Lavalette, went to be with the Lord Thursday morning after she passed away at the age of 95 years old. She was born May 16, 1925, at Race Fork, Virginia, to the late Gorden Cloyd Rife and Loueasy Justice Rife. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Booton, and son, Ernest Fonzo Blankenship; brothers, Russell Dewey Rife, Erwin Rife, Robert Rife; sisters, Jessie Shuff, Gertrude Huff. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Ginger Booton of LaGrange, Ga.; grandchildren, Trevor Booton, Mark Rowsey, Penny Johnson and Duane Blankenship; great-grandchildren, Xavier and Chase Rowsey, Melissa and Matthew Johnson; sister, Willy Jean Blankenship; and many nieces and nephews. Birchie worked as a waitress, worked at the cigar factory, cooked at Lavalette Elementary School, worked as a security guard, cleaned houses and the Lavalette Bank. She was most proud of being a housewife and taking care of her children and grandchildren. Birchie was also a member of Grace Gospel Church. Graveside funeral services will be held Monday, November 16, at 11 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Wayne, W.Va., by the Rev. Keith Wiebe Jr. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
