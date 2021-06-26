BRIAN WALTER ANDERSON, 39, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at his apartment. Brian was born December 4, 1981, in Lansing, Mich. He and his family moved to Huntington when he was three years old. He is survived by his parents, Howard and Linda Anderson, and his older brother, Matt and his wife Kiliaen, who live in Huntsville, Ala. Brian attended Miller Elementary, Cammack Middle School, Oakland School in Keswick, Va., and graduated from Maplebrook High School in Amenia, N.Y. He worked at Green Acres’ LeSage Natural Water. He had epilepsy, but epilepsy did not have him. He enjoyed whitewater rafting photography, hunting for sharks’ teeth on Amelia Island, Fla., boating in northern Michigan, and playing tennis and pickleball. Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Jack, Maud and Jean Anderson, and Aileen and Walter Swartek. In addition to his immediate family, he was loved and supported by many aunts, uncles and cousins and a special caregiver and friend from Autism Services, Travis Ferguson. We will miss his beautiful smile and unique sense of humor. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church by Rev. Dr. Parrish L. Bridges. Visitation will be noon until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be sent to the Epilepsy Foundation West Virginia at www.epilepsy.com. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Unvaccinated people are asked to wear masks. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
