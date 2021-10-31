CARL THOMAS MOONEY passed away at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House on Friday, October 29, 2021. He was born on January 7, 1944, to the late Carl B. and Frances Agnes Mooney. He was also preceded by his sisters, Frances Ann and Ida Ellen Mooney, and special brothers-in-law, Robert Fredrick Duncan and James Turner. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Frances Ann Duncan Mooney; children, Carl Thomas Mooney II and Angela M. Eplin (Michael); siblings, Mary C. Turner, Nicholas P. Mooney (Beverly), Vivian R. Cornell (Leonard), Sarah A. Mooney, Michael A. Mooney (Mindy); mother-in-law, Juanita Duncan, and sister-in-law, Donna Duncan of Myrtle Beach, S.C. He also has two very special grandchildren, Thomas Jay Dawson II of Denver, Colo., and Mollie C. Eplin of Barboursville; great-granddaughter, Violet W. Dawson of Denver, Colo.; along with several nieces and nephews. Carl was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was retired from CSX. He was a graduate of St. Joseph Catholic High School (’61), Huntington College of Business and Marshall University. He was a proud member of B.P.O. Elks Lodge No. 313, where he served in all the chairs and Exalted Ruler. He also served as President of the WV Elks Association and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, where he also served as Grand Knight. Funeral Mass will be conducted at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington, at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021, with burial following at Spring Hill Cemetery. The Huntington Elks Lodge No. 313 and the Military will conduct graveside services. Visitation will be at the church from 11 a.m. until service time (masks are required). Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Although flowers will be appreciated, the family requests contributions in his name to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington, Elks National Foundation, Chicago, Ill., or the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Family Guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
