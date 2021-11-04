CAROLYN JUSTINE ABRAHAM, 79, of Huntington, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Woodlands Retirement Community. Justine was born on February 19, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Charles and Genevie Peters. She met her husband, Dr. Fred Abraham, through a mutual friend and worked for him in his new dental practice. They fell in love and married shortly thereafter. She was a devoted wife and mother and a loving sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. Justine was a woman of quiet strength, determination and boundless energy. She was a great listener, comforter and natural mother and teacher to all who knew her. She built a home that was welcoming and filled with love and chocolate chip cookies. Justine had a passion and special talent for decorating, baking and gardening. She was a longtime member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, where she served for many years on the Altar Guild, and later became a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She served as a past President of the Huntington Dental Auxiliary, where she focused her time on charitable contributions. Justine is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dr. Fred Abraham of Huntington, W.Va.; three daughters, Amy Abraham of Miami, Fla., Rebecca Sothen of Huntington, W.Va., and Sarah Daley of Louisville, Ky.; six grandchildren, Jacob and Madison Abraham, Joseph May and Thurman Hinkle, Luke and Katherine Daley; and three siblings, Brenda McComas, Lynette Simms and Eugene Peters, all of Huntington, W.Va. Funeral Mass will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with interment following in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. Masks are required. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested memorials be made to the American Cancer Society. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you