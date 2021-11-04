CAROLYN JUSTINE ABRAHAM, 79, of Huntington, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Woodlands Retirement Community. Justine was born on February 19, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Charles and Genevie Peters. She met her husband, Dr. Fred Abraham, through a mutual friend and worked for him in his new dental practice. They fell in love and married shortly thereafter. She was a devoted wife and mother and a loving sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. Justine was a woman of quiet strength, determination and boundless energy. She was a great listener, comforter and natural mother and teacher to all who knew her. She built a home that was welcoming and filled with love and chocolate chip cookies. Justine had a passion and special talent for decorating, baking and gardening. She was a longtime member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, where she served for many years on the Altar Guild, and later became a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She served as a past President of the Huntington Dental Auxiliary, where she focused her time on charitable contributions. Justine is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dr. Fred Abraham of Huntington, W.Va.; three daughters, Amy Abraham of Miami, Fla., Rebecca Sothen of Huntington, W.Va., and Sarah Daley of Louisville, Ky.; six grandchildren, Jacob and Madison Abraham, Joseph May and Thurman Hinkle, Luke and Katherine Daley; and three siblings, Brenda McComas, Lynette Simms and Eugene Peters, all of Huntington, W.Va. Funeral Mass will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with interment following in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. Masks are required. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested memorials be made to the American Cancer Society. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
328 6th Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701
(304) 525-8121
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tri-State Trick-or-Treat times for 2021
- Grand jury indicts several on drug charges
- Marshall chooses to join Sun Belt Conference
- Cabell Huntington Hospital cancels some elective surgeries due to pending strike
- Boyfriend carves out proposal at Pumpkin House display
- Cabell Huntington Hospital workers to strike for first time in 23 years after rejecting proposed contract
- Gilbert leaving Marshall University presidency sooner than expected
- Police roundup: Deceased people listed in HPD report
- Sun Belt, Marshall leaders celebrate new alliance
- Wolves inch past Martinsburg, 35-30
Collections
- Photos: Spring Valley tops Martinsburg, 35-30
- Photos: Trick-or-treat at Guyan Estates
- Photos: Cabell County Middle School Football Championship
- Photos: Halloween candy drop at Ritter Park
- Photos: C-K AutumnFest
- Photos: Readers share their Halloween costume photos
- Photos: Union workers from service, maintenance units of CHH begin strike
- Photos: 21st annual Sunday dinner with Rocco
- Photos: Marshall defeats Florida International, 38-0
- Photos: Marshall vs. Davis & Elkins, men's basketball