CATHERINE “CATHY” HOOSER WHITE was born September 27, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va. Her parents, Ronald L. and Helen A. Hooser, soon realized their household was about to get louder, opinionated and lively.
As a child, Cathy learned how to express her love through laughter and music, two things she shared generously. Cathy was quick with a joke and, like her father, had a penchant for mischief. Her younger siblings, Martha Hooser Powell (Kinny), and brother, Ronald H. Hooser (Lisa), were often the unwitting targets.
Cathy was an avid piano player and lover of everything from Broadway to Rock ’n’ Roll. As a teen, Cathy would sing along with friends to Van Morrison, Don McLean and Carole King.
Before heading off to Wake Forest University, Cathy fell in love with John Jay (Jay) White. Jay and Cathy have been inseparable since her freshman year. Cathy transferred to Marshall University to finish her degree alongside Jay, where she graduated summa cum laude and never let anyone forget it. Jay and Cathy married August 1973 to share a life of love and laughter.
Cathy’s pride and joy were her three children, Mary Brooke Maher (Ian), Alex White (Erin) and John H. White (Sloan). For anyone foolish enough to cross one of her children, Cathy was always the first to stand in defense. Many an opposing youth sports coach caught her protective wrath and, perhaps, a choice word or two.
Cathy raised her children the way she lived her life, dinners full of laughs and occasional drama, and vacations to Europe, California and the Rocky Mountains. It takes a village to raise a family, and Cathy’s village was the Agape Sunday School class at Fifth Avenue Baptist.
Her beloved grandchildren have been fortunate to get the full “Gigi” experience as well. Each birthday they receive a special serenade of “Happy Birthday” from their Gigi in addition to the Christmas carols, piano music and more.
Cathy is joining her father, Ronald, and her sister and very best friend, Martha, in Heaven. If you listen closely, you can likely hear Cathy and Martha ordering expensive items off the Heavenly menu and celebrating their close birthdays knowing their Daddy will pick up the bill.
Cathy’s legacy of laughter and love lives on with her husband, Jay, her mother, Helen, her brother, Ron, her cousin, Bobby Wilhelm, through her three children (Mary Brooke, Alex and John) and eight grandchildren (Helen Maher, Evie Maher, Charlie White, Emerson White, Patton White, Addie White, Brewer White and Devon White).
Cathy died September 17, 2021, the way she lived, with plenty of opinions, laughter and music. Not a fan of hospital food and very happy she had a room with a good view, the strong opinions remained. Jay, Mary Brooke, Alex and John shared many laughs recalling tales of Cathy’s life while visiting with her. And none other than Carole King was playing as Cathy joined her eternal family.
All of us are fortunate for having experienced Cathy’s laughter and love. And we take comfort in knowing we will experience it again, “Way Over Yonder.”
A graveside funeral service will be held 11 a.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington, W.Va., on September 29, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in Huntington, W.Va. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.