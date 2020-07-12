CHARLES E. MARTIN, 85, of Lake Helen, Fla., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., died July 6, 2020, at his home. He was born March 29, 1935, in Huntington, son of the late Harry and Helen Kent Martin. He was a retired Senior Master Chief of the Command from the United States Navy. Master Chief Martin’s memberships include St. Peters Episcopal Church; the Ceredo Crescent Lodge AF&AM No. 32; the Scottish Rite of Norfolk, Va.; the Khedive Temple of Chesapeake, Va.; an associate member of El Hasa Temple of Ashland, Ky.; the BPOE Elks Lodge No. 313; The Moose Lodge; the American Legion Post 16 of Huntington; a lifetime member of the VFW of Virginia Beach, Va.; and a lifetime member of the Fleet Reserve Association Branch 33 of Fairmont, W.Va. He is survived by five children and their spouses, Harry C. Martin (Susan) of Casper, Wyo., Dennese M. Deaton (Douglas) of Chesapeake, Ohio, Jane C. Gresham of Chesapeake, Va., Russell P. Martin (Debbie) of Dallas, Texas, Anita L. Steadman (Brian) of Virginia Beach, Va.; one brother, Jerry L. Martin (Barbara), formerly of Proctorville, Ohio; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandkids and one due in September. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, by the Rev. Deborah Rankin at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, with the United States Navy conducting military rites. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Face masks and social distancing will be observed. Memorials should be directed to the Dolphin Submarine Scholarship Fund of Norfolk, Va. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
