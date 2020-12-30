CHARLES LOUIS “CHUCK” COOK, 69, passed away at Cabell Huntington Hospital on December 26, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born April 1, 1951, in St. Mary’s Hospital. He graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in 1969 and Marshall University in 1987. He was retired from Marshall University where he was an Information Technology electronics engineer. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cathy Marie Haynie Cook; his parents, Charles Stone Cook and Elizabeth Monnig Cook; a special aunt and uncle, Francis. E. Monnig and Thomas Bailey Monnig, who raised him and his brothers after their mother died; brothers, Thomas Stone Cook and Daniel Joseph Cook. He is survived by daughter, Dawn Marie Kinser (Donald Gatens) of Huntington; brothers, James Vincent Cook (Lisa) of Dallas, Texas, David Graham Cook (Jan) of Uncertain, Texas; grandchildren, Robert Corey Romans, Jacob Austin Romans, Athena Dawn Kitchin, Jackson Conor Kitchin, Hali Jean Brescoach, all of Huntington, and Kira Aslen Rogness of Omaha, Nebraska; great-grandchildren, Addison Shay Romans, Dustin Robert Brescoach and Maryella Elizabeth Brescoach; nephew, Maverick Cook of Philadelphia; nieces, Rachael Cook of Naples, Florida, and Elizabeth Monnig Warren of Dallas, Texas. He was adored by his family and lived an amazing life. For someone born on April Fool’s Day, he was anything but a fool, always had the best stories to tell and had a great way to cheer you up and to help you see the silver lining. He had an incredible outlook on life, and those who love him will never forget his happy “Chuckle” when telling one of his stories. No one could tell a story like he could. He will be truly missed. There will be no service, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
