CHARLES R. CANTLEY, 81, of Barboursville, went to his heavenly home Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at his residence. Charles was born January 6, 1941, in Beckley, W.Va., a son of the late Joe and Cressie Mae Stover Cantley. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Charlene Clardy; three sisters, Thelma Cantley, Velma Cantley and Wanda Sergent. He was a graduate of Traphill High School and the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. He was a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church and The Rotary Club of Huntington. He served many years on the local Board of Administration at First Wesleyan Church, District Board of Administration First Wesleyan and served on the District Board of Ministerial Development. Charles moved to Huntington in 1963 and began his long career as a Funeral Director at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, retiring after 50 years. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Peggy Ann Sutton Cantley; a daughter, Angelia (Brian) Keyser of Barboursville; son-in-law, Richard Clardy of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Cody Keyser (Diamond), Kaitlin Keyser-Barnhouse (Jonathan), McKensi Keyser and Timothy Clardy; great-grandchildren, Ryder Keyser, Liam Keyser and Lincoln Keyser; a brother, Ernest (Betty) Cantley; and several nieces and nephews. Gathering of family and friends will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, with a celebration of life starting at 1 p.m. by Pastor Tim Yates. Interment will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

