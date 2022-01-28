CHARLOTTE MAE GARRED ALDRIDGE, 90, of Lesage, died January 22, 2022, at the Woodlands Retirement Community. Charlotte was born July 30, 1931, in Ashland, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Dr. Mathew David Garred and Charlotte Mae Rogers Garred. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Nighbert Aldridge Sr., and her brother, Mathew D. Garred Jr. She attended The University of Kentucky, was a member of the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, the Delta Delta Delta Sorority, the Junior League of Huntington, Junior League Garden Club of Huntington, the Buford Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, the National Society Colonial Dames of America and the Guyan Golf and Country Club. Surviving are three daughters, Charlotte A. Gardner (Danny) of Huntington, W.Va., Laura A. Kerns (David) of Lexington, Ky., Mary A. Gocke (Tim) of Fremont, Ohio, and a son, Dr. James N. Aldridge Jr. (Janel) of Lesage; grandchildren, Elizabeth G. Estep (Michael) of St. John, Ind., Andrew R. Gardner of Lexington, Ky., Edward J. Gardner (Andrea) of Huntington, Alexander A. Kerns (Rebekah) of Louisville, Ky., Amy K. Finley (Sam) of Lexington, Ky., Melissa M. Mayo (Ryan) of Lesage, Mathew D. Aldridge (Kelsey) of Dublin, Ohio, Evan S. Aldridge of Charleston, W.Va., Molly G. Cisco (Terry) of Kansas City, Mo., and Timothy N. Gocke Jr. of Fremont, Ohio; and 14 great-grandchildren. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting the family. Private services for the family were held Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Spring Hill Cemetery by the Rev. Eric Porterfield. Memorials may be made to the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, Music Ministry, 1135 Fifth Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
