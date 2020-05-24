MR. CLARENCE WILLIAM MARTIN, of Huntington, WV, passed away May 13, 2020, at the age of 79. He was born March 24, 1941, to the late John Henry Martin Jr. and Ernestine Marie Allen Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the paternal grandfather who raised him, John Henry Martin Sr., and his beloved first cousin, Eugene F. Crawford, with whom he shared a home for most of the first 51 years of his life. Mr. Martin attended Barnett Elementary School and Douglass High School in Huntington. He graduated from Carver High School in Crestview, FL, Class of 1961. After working in the housekeeping department at St. Mary’s Hospital for three years, Mr. Martin was employed as a Building Services Worker in the Residence Services Department at Marshall University from 1969 until retiring in 2006. He received certificates for perfect work attendance for several different years at MU. In October 2002, he was named Employee of the Month for the university. After his retirement from MU, he served as a volunteer custodian at the Cabell Wayne Association of the Blind. For his volunteer efforts, he was named a WSAZ News Channel 3 Hometown Hero on December 6, 2014. Mr. Martin was an active member of The First Church of Christ, Scientist for over 35 years. He loved his church and congregation and enjoyed traveling independently to Minnesota for association meetings several different summers. He had a deep and abiding lifelong faith in the Lord. Mr. Martin enjoyed good food, both home cooked and ordered out; many different genres of music; attempting to play the guitar, piano and harmonica; reading the Bible, Christian publications and self-help books; sending beautiful greeting cards for all occasions; traveling locally and nationally; voting in every election; and corny, corny jokes. He was a staunch Thundering Herd fan, faithfully following every football and basketball game on TV or radio. Despite being declared legally blind when he was very young, Mr. Martin overcame so many obstacles in life without complaint. He was consistently optimistic; the only things he said he missed due to poor eyesight were driving a car and serving in the military. He was independent and self-supporting his entire adult life. Mr. Martin was a decent, hardworking, totally trustworthy man, loyal to family and friends, and often generous to a fault. Following a private graveside service, he was inurned at Spring Hill Cemetery. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
