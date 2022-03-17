It is with great sadness we say goodbye to our dad, CLIFFORD BRUCE KAUFF. Bruce was born November 16, 1937, in Cabell County, Huntington, W.Va. He was the son of Clifford William Kauff and Irma Agnes Meadows Kauff, both deceased. Bruce graduated from Huntington High School. He married Marsha Leep, his high school sweetheart, in 1956, and recently they celebrated 65 years. Together they raised three children, Daniel Alan Kauff (Anne), Janet Kauff Lowe and Shawnda Kauff Casey. He was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Bo Lowe and Eugene Casey. During his early years, he enjoyed racing and working on cars as a hobby. After marriage, he worked for Borden, Sunshine Biscuits and Kraft Foods. He later started his own company building custom homes, appropriately named “Builder Bruce.” Bruce built his company into a prosperous business for his wife and children. Bruce was a longtime member of Antioch Baptist Church. He leaves behind five grandchildren, Rachel Kauff (Jen), Andy Kauff, John Casey, Joe Casey and Brian Casey, self-adopted No. 4 and No. 5, as well as his “bonus” kids and grandkids, Caleb (Kim), Austin, Becky, Shyla, Stacy, Kelsea, Michael (Julie), Erin and Brandy. Bruce had many friends in the community. Over the years he had developed very special relationships with his neighbors; they have been a great support to Bruce in his later years, becoming extended family to him and Marsha. He was a strong man of solid character. He had a creative mind, a handsome face, a stubborn streak and a quick wit, always ready with a joke. He will be missed by many, but no one will miss him more than his Marsha. Rest in peace, Dad, until we meet again. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. A funeral service will be held by a lifelong friend, Pastor Troy Nicely, at noon Friday, March 18, 2022, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Interment will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time. Family guest book at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
