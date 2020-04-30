DAN A. HANDLOSER, 101, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, with his family by his side. Born on July 8, 1918, he was the son of Huntington architect Edward J. and Etta Steinhelper Handloser. He married his beloved wife, Mary T. Handloser, on September 25, 1942 at Johnson Memorial Methodist Church. Together they raised four children and shared 68 years of marriage until her death in 2010. Their son, Dan A. Handloser Jr., passed away in 2017. Dan completed his machinist apprenticeship and retired from International Nickel Company after 32 years of service. He was a member of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church and together with Mary traveled several summers with the church youth group. They also enjoyed traveling internationally. In earlier years he was a member of the Mayfair Dance club and enjoyed photography and bridge. Dan was predeceased by all of his siblings, Jack, Eddie, Irene and Gene and son-in-law Stephen Charles Foster. Dan is survived by daughter Linda H. Taylor and husband Nick; daughter Carolyn H. Foster; son Jeff T. Handloser and wife Pam; daughter-in-law Robin Handloser; grandchildren Emily Handloser Conley (Ethan), Jessica Handloser Kuhn (Nick) and Mitchell Handloser; great-grandsons Gavin and Benson Kuhn. A private graveside service will be held for the family at Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.