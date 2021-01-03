DEIRDRE DOOLAN DUNWORTH, age 82, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 1, 2021. Born in White Plains, New York, on March 10, 1938, to John Anthony and Alice Kelley Doolan, Deirdre grew up in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and attended Blessed Sacrament School, the American School of Paris and Georgetown Visitation. As a young woman, Deirdre worked as a model at Garfinckel’s department store, a librarian at Georgetown Medical School and Social Secretary to Ethel Kennedy. She married the love of her life, R. Lawrence Dunworth, on July 1, 1961, and in 1968 they moved with their three daughters to Huntington, where Larry began his ophthalmology practice. A devout Catholic, Deirdre’s faith informed every aspect of her life. Compassionate and giving, she was a role model for many. Deirdre was an accomplished artist whose creativity graced everything she touched. Whether preparing a meal, setting a table, arranging a bouquet of flowers or simply signing her name, Deirdre brought beauty, grace and originality. Butterflies, hummingbirds and eagles inspired her; art and music surrounded her; Irish wit and wisdom delighted her. Deirdre is predeceased by her husband, parents and sister, Christina Hennessey. She is survived by daughters, Mara Dunworth Barich (Frank) of Portland, Oregon, Danné Marie Dunworth of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Catherine Dunworth Botta (Chris) of Rockville Centre, New York; and grandsons, Devin (Nora Carr), Peter and Colin Barich, and Aidan, Luke and Cole Botta. She also leaves behind brothers, Devin (Carol) and Kelley (Karen) Doolan; sisters, Denise Doolan and Diane Everts; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Deirdre had many devoted caregivers in the last years of her life, and the family is deeply grateful to them all for their kindness and compassion. The family is especially indebted to the Osburn family, and Maxine Lykens and Rosemary Morrison for their dedication over the years. Due to the pandemic, services will be private for immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Deirdre’s memory would be appreciated and may be sent to the Convent of Divine Love, 2212 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130-3197, or the Golden Girl Group Home, PO Box 876, Ceredo, WV 25507. Condolences may be shared at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
