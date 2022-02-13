DONNA LYNN OSBURN, 62, of Hurricane, W.Va., died February 6, 2022, after a long illness. She was an M.A.-level Clinical Psychologist. Donna is preceded in death by her parents, C.R. “Bob” Osburn Sr., Kathlyn and Ernie Lancaster; brother, C.R. “Bobby” Osburn Jr.; and a sister, Kathy “Kitten” Wise. She is survived by her partner of 20 years, Rhonda Pauley of Hurricane, W.Va.; brother, Stephen (Brandi) of Culloden, W.Va.; and by a stepsister, Pam Fraley of Portsmouth, Ohio; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. No services are planned. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

