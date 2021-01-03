DOROTHA BARBOUR MILLER, 99, of Daytona Beach, Florida, formerly of Huntington, West Virginia, went to be with the Lord on December 25, 2020, at her residence in Florida. Dorotha was the daughter of the late Stanley and Sarah (Adkins) Workman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George A. Miller Jr.; a grandson, Ryan G. Spry; and two half-brothers, Clyde Bellomy and Charles Bellomy. Dorotha lived in Huntington until she moved to Florida in 1999. She enjoyed golfing and bowling, still scoring a 300 at the age of 94. She was a member of American Rosie the Riveter Assoc. and worked at Hudson Motor Car Co. during WWII, riveting wings on hell divers airplanes. Survivors include two daughters, Kay Barbour of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Sandy Smith (Kelly) of Draper, UT; three grandchildren, Amber (Danny) Walker, Bryan (Katy) Spry, both of Kenova, and Allanah (George) Rivers of Aberdeen, Md.; and great-grandchildren, Sheyenne Walker, Cole Walker, Faith Spry, Rylee Spry, Katelynn Spry and Macy Spry. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to www.rosietheriverter.org or Rosie The Riveter Trust, PO Box 71126, Richmond, CA 94807. Due to the current pandemic, services will be private. Family Guestbook at www.klingel-carpenter.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
328 6th Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701
(304) 525-8121
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jim Ross: An invasive species is moving into Cabell County
- Suspects sought following high-speed chase
- Virtual ‘Candlenights’ lifts financial burden off Harmony House
- Shooting reported in Huntington
- Parkersburg woman wanted in Huntington shooting
- Endless possibilities: How a US small town made an Australian’s dream come true
- Letter to the editor: Hospital workers took good care of COVID patient
- MU Football Notebook: Was this Doc's last game with Herd?
- UPDATE: Two arrested on drug charges in shooting investigation
- ROBERT MATHEW "MIKE" HOLLEY
Images
Collections
- Photos: High School Basketball, South Point girls vs. Fairland
- Photos: 2020 year in review from photographer Ryan Fischer
- Photos: Snow covered Christmas in Huntington
- Photos: MU women's basketball team takes on Louisiana Tech
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Fairland, girls basketball
- Photos: 100th birthday parade for Lenville Mays
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball takes on Robert Morris
- Photos: The Avenue of Churches
- Photos: Marshall vs. UNC-Asheville, men's basketball
- Photos: Christmas Parade for Southside students