DOROTHA BARBOUR MILLER, 99, of Daytona Beach, Florida, formerly of Huntington, West Virginia, went to be with the Lord on December 25, 2020, at her residence in Florida. Dorotha was the daughter of the late Stanley and Sarah (Adkins) Workman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George A. Miller Jr.; a grandson, Ryan G. Spry; and two half-brothers, Clyde Bellomy and Charles Bellomy. Dorotha lived in Huntington until she moved to Florida in 1999. She enjoyed golfing and bowling, still scoring a 300 at the age of 94. She was a member of American Rosie the Riveter Assoc. and worked at Hudson Motor Car Co. during WWII, riveting wings on hell divers airplanes. Survivors include two daughters, Kay Barbour of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Sandy Smith (Kelly) of Draper, UT; three grandchildren, Amber (Danny) Walker, Bryan (Katy) Spry, both of Kenova, and Allanah (George) Rivers of Aberdeen, Md.; and great-grandchildren, Sheyenne Walker, Cole Walker, Faith Spry, Rylee Spry, Katelynn Spry and Macy Spry. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to www.rosietheriverter.org or Rosie The Riveter Trust, PO Box 71126, Richmond, CA 94807. Due to the current pandemic, services will be private. Family Guestbook at www.klingel-carpenter.com.

