DR. R. LAWRENCE DUNWORTH, age 86, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio, March 2, 1934, to Leo and Jeannette Dunworth, Larry grew up in Ironton, Ohio, attended St. Joseph’s High School, the University of Notre Dame and Georgetown University Medical School. Married for 59 years to Deirdre Doolan Dunworth, Larry and his young family moved in 1967 to Huntington where he began his ophthalmology practice. A member of St. Joseph Parish, Larry’s Catholic faith informed every aspect of his life. His days began without fail at daily Mass. Larry loved sports, especially Fighting Irish football and skiing in Colorado. He also loved fine wine, fine dining and fine art. He had a passion for bloodhounds and a deep appreciation for the company of good friends and family. He was the consummate host – warm, gracious and hospitable to all. He was generous, humble, kind, quick-witted and charming. Larry is predeceased by his parents, Leo and Jeannette, his brother Jim of San Antonio, Texas, and his sister MaryAnn McMahon of Metairie, Louisiana. He is survived by his daughters, Mara Dunworth Barich (Frank) of Portland, Oregon, Danné M. Dunworth of Cincinnati, Ohio, Catherine Dunworth Botta (Chris) of Rockville Centre, New York, and grandsons Devin (Nora Carr), Peter and Colin Barich and Aidan, Luke and Cole Botta. He also leaves behind countless devoted friends and extended family, most especially Nicki and Keith Osburn. Due to the unprecedented circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private for immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice in his memory. Condolences may be shared at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Services
328 6th Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701
(304) 525-8121
Website
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
