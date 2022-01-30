ELIZABETH “LIBA” ANN SADLER VASS, of Lewisburg, W.Va., left this world for her Heavenly home, surrounded by her family, on January 14, 2022, at the age of 63. Elizabeth was born on May 28, 1958, in Huntington, to Clara Rose Sadler and her late father, Dr. Jasper Evan Sadler. Liba was preceded in death by her brothers, Dr. Jasper Evan Sadler and James Thomas Sadler.
Liba is survived by her husband, Robert E. Vass Jr., and children, Sarah Pinson Ezanidis and her husband, Peter, of Atlanta, Ga. Her daughter, Rebecca Pinson of Charlotte, NC, and her son, Alexander Vence and his wife, Dr. Lacey Vence, of Louisville, Ky., and her sister, Mary Kathryn Saville of Charleston, W.Va., two grandchildren, Thomas Vence and Eva Vence, four stepchildren, Robert E. Vass III (Laura), Lisa Katherine Burke (Dr. Michael Burke), Trey C. Vass (Jaime Vass) and Rowdy G. Vass (Turner Delano), and step-grandchildren, Aidan Burke, Lainey Burke, Van Vass, Emery Vass and Robert E. Vass IV (River). Liba attended Stuart Hall School in Staunton, Va., and Marshall University. She was active in exercise classes and excelled in tennis with her many friends in West Virginia and Florida. Over 25 years she and Rob spent many months in Florida. The joys of her life were her children, grandchildren and her many friends. Liba loved cooking. She served on the Board of Greenbrier Valley Hospice Care. She also had a career in the insurance industry. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Esophageal Cancer Education Foundation (ECEF) by mail to P.O. Box 821, Manalapan, NJ 07726, or online at fightec.org. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 5, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Masks and Social Distancing are highly recommended. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
JAMES W. ST. CLAIR, 86, of Huntington, WV, passed away on January 26, 2022. Jim was born in …
