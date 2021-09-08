ELIZABETH “LIBBY” MEEK BUFFINGTON, 88, of Huntington, died peacefully at home on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Libby was born April 17, 1933, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of the late John Burgess Meek Sr. and Elizabeth Woods Meek. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved sister, Rebecca Meek Wright; her brother, John Burgess Meek Jr.; and her niece, Paige Wright Molleur. She is survived by her two daughters, Juliette Buffington Tomlin of Huntington and Elizabeth “Liza” Morris Buffington of Naples, Fla.; and three grandchildren, Addison Woods Tomlin, Mamie Clyne Tomlin and Aidan Elizabeth Smith. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Sally Cooke Meek and Barbara Brown Marais (Walter), and by nieces and nephews, George H. “Hank” Wright III (Sandy), Margaret “Meg” Wright Kuchar (Peter), Ashby Meek McDonald (Jim) and John Burgess Meek III (Caroline). Libby attended Marshall Lab School where she had many fond memories, thoroughly enjoying planning the class reunions for the many years with her friends from childhood. She received her AA degree from Stephens College, Columbia, Mo. She lived a short time in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she worked retail and modeled for Shillito’s Department Store. Upon her parents’ passing, she and her family moved to the family home, often referred to by so many as “203.” She enjoyed family gathering over holidays and hosted a slew of parties, including her annual Derby Day bash. Libby had a passion for volunteering, being involved with The Community Players, traveling throughout the country with Appalachian Craftsmen, and chairing The Galleries Ball. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, where she taught Sunday school, served on Altar Guild and Vestry. Libby was a member of the Junior League of Huntington, having served as president for a term. In “The League,” she loved helping with fundraisers (annual rummage sale) for monies to coordinate the Annual Horse Show held at Camden Park for many years. After becoming a sustaining member, she joined the Junior League Garden Club and enjoyed her many friends. In 1978, Libby began working for C.F. Reuschlein’s Jewelers, and retired in 2015. While working at Reuschlein’s, she was involved with The Downtown Merchants Association and with Main Street. Libby loved working at this fine jewelry store, where she was loved by her fellow co-workers and customers alike. She was often overheard saying: “I’m blessed to have a second family, which I enjoy to be around so much. It is fun to get up and go to work.” Libby was also known for going to relax after her work and play Bingo on many evenings from time to time, supporting the various establishments. Libby loved her movie matinees and nights out with “The Girls” over the past several decades where they would support the downtown eateries and restaurants. This very elite group of fine ladies have earned a special name of their crew as “The Wine Girls.” Of course, she will be dearly missed by her family but also by so many endearing friends that she was blessed to have touched and blessed to have had. Friends may call on Thursday, September 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 10, at Trinity Episcopal Church by The Rev. James H. Morgan, with interment directly following at Spring Hill Cemetery. Face masks are strongly recommended for both visitation and services. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center (K-PAC), PO Box 5425, Huntington, WV 25703-0425, Woodlands Retirement Community or an organization of choice. Family Guestbook can be found at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
328 6th Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701
(304) 525-8121
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- New quarantining policy approved for Fairland students, staff
- Parents sue W.Va. education leaders, governor over deferring COVID-19 precautions to counties
- Indictments: Man charged with murder after investigation into girlfriend’s death in Barboursville
- Cabell County Schools’ incorrect COVID-19 dashboard causes confusion
- Cabell County deputy takes vacant magistrate seat, brings new perspective to position
- Pro tennis star Julie Ditty Qualls of Russell dies
- Marshall tops Navy, 49-7, in Huff’s debut
- Huntington Hall of Fame selects four inductees for 2021
- Justice presents vaccine prizes at Marshall stadium
- Man indicted for attempted murder in Cabell County home invasion
Collections
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate for season opener
- Photos: Marshall defeats Navy, 49-7
- Photos: Anything That Floats at Beech Fork
- Photos: Labor Day celebration returns to Catlettsburg
- Photos: Huntington Music and Arts Festival
- Photos: Huntington vs. Hurricane, football
- Photos: Ironton vs. Fairland, high school football
- Photos: Storms cause flooding around Huntington
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Minford, high school football
- Photos: Ring a Bell for Rosies