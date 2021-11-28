EVELYN EDWARDS CARPENTER, 89, of Huntington, died Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the Woodlands Retirement Community. She was born April 11, 1932, in Floyd County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Brady and Fannie Ramey Edwards. She was the retired Corporate Secretary for the family business, Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, where she worked alongside her husband of 65 years, the late Robert D. Carpenter, and her two sons, helping families through their most difficult time. Her desire to serve the community led her to become a member of The Woman’s Club of Huntington, GFWC Southwestern District, the Pilot Club of Huntington, serving in many roles including President of each, also an active member of GFWC West Virginia, National Association of Parliamentarians and served many organizations as their Parliamentarian. Evelyn was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church, PEO Chapter M and accompanied her husband, Bob, to many other local and national conferences. One of her favorite joys was going to the birthday lunches with her group of friends, who called themselves “The Elegant Rowdies.” She is survived by two sons, R. David Carpenter (Willa) of Hurricane and Tim Carpenter (Bonnie) of Huntington; two grandchildren, Chad David Carpenter and Elizabeth Anne Carpenter; step-grandchildren, Taylor Wells (Jordan), Kelly Cunningham (Michael), Jaiden Spradling and Bindi Lowe; and one great-granddaughter, Emma Anne Carpenter. Private graveside services were held Friday, November 26, 2021, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park by the Rev. Jana Stoner. A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday, December 1, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the organization of one’s choice. Our family would like to thank her Woodlands Family and the entire staff for their most loving care. Family Guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

