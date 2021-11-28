EVELYN EDWARDS CARPENTER, 89, of Huntington, died Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the Woodlands Retirement Community. She was born April 11, 1932, in Floyd County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Brady and Fannie Ramey Edwards. She was the retired Corporate Secretary for the family business, Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, where she worked alongside her husband of 65 years, the late Robert D. Carpenter, and her two sons, helping families through their most difficult time. Her desire to serve the community led her to become a member of The Woman’s Club of Huntington, GFWC Southwestern District, the Pilot Club of Huntington, serving in many roles including President of each, also an active member of GFWC West Virginia, National Association of Parliamentarians and served many organizations as their Parliamentarian. Evelyn was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church, PEO Chapter M and accompanied her husband, Bob, to many other local and national conferences. One of her favorite joys was going to the birthday lunches with her group of friends, who called themselves “The Elegant Rowdies.” She is survived by two sons, R. David Carpenter (Willa) of Hurricane and Tim Carpenter (Bonnie) of Huntington; two grandchildren, Chad David Carpenter and Elizabeth Anne Carpenter; step-grandchildren, Taylor Wells (Jordan), Kelly Cunningham (Michael), Jaiden Spradling and Bindi Lowe; and one great-granddaughter, Emma Anne Carpenter. Private graveside services were held Friday, November 26, 2021, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park by the Rev. Jana Stoner. A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday, December 1, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the organization of one’s choice. Our family would like to thank her Woodlands Family and the entire staff for their most loving care. Family Guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
328 6th Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701
(304) 525-8121
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Herd’s Huff comments on Virginia Tech rumors
- Mexican restaurant serving free Thanksgiving meal for sixth year
- Huntington High tops Cabell Midland, advances to state championship
- Chuck Landon: Huff mentioned for Hokies' job
- Ironton man indicted on charges, including homicide
- Large smoke plume fills downtown Huntington after fire Wednesday
- Cabell Huntington Hospital physician may have been overexposed to radiation
- Police roundup: Woman arrested after girl reports assault
- Beloved Marshall baseball coach Jack Cook dead at 95
- Indictments: Man indicted in motel shooting case in Cabell County
Collections
- Photos: Huntington Turkey Trot
- Photos: Crews battle fire at Wooten's Garage
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, Class AAA state football semifinal
- Photos: Winter Wonderland of Lights Christmas Parade
- Photos: Swearing-in ceremony for Huntington police chief Karl Colder
- Photos: Pet photos with Santa
- Photos: Black Friday shopping at Ashland Town Center
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball takes on Louisiana
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball vs. Jackson State
- Photos: A.D. Lewis Community Center distributes Thanksgiving meal boxes