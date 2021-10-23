INA PENN HAMMEL, 81, of Boynton Beach, Florida, passed away October 18, 2021. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on July 29, 1940, to the late Dorothy and Milton Penn. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Penn. Ina graduated from South Shore High School in 1958 and attended the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She met her husband, Dennis Hammel, in Chicago on a blind date set up by a family member. They married on July 30, 1961, the day after Ina’s twenty-first birthday. They lived together in Chicago and welcomed their first child in March 1964. Six months later, the family moved to Huntington, West Virginia, so that Dennis could join his family’s business, a retail clothing store. The family thrived, and the couple welcomed two more children over the next six years. Ina always focused on her family. She took care of every detail of their daily lives as Dennis concentrated on running the family business six days a week. Ina spent countless hours chauffeuring her children to activities, taking care of them when they were sick, coordinating schedules, and supporting their interests and ambitions. She went above and beyond to give her children opportunities to learn and grow, whether through education, sports, the arts or travel. She wanted only the best for her children and grandchildren and was a fierce advocate for them. Ina was an avid reader, enjoyed gathering with friends to play mahjong and canasta, and loved visiting her cherished hometown when she had the chance. She was an active member of the B’nai Sholom Sisterhood for many years. Ina faithfully observed Jewish traditions and prepared delicious holiday meals. She particularly delighted in celebrating milestones like births, graduations and weddings. Her greatest joy was being with family, especially her grandchildren, who were the light of her life. She embraced every moment with them. Ina and Dennis relocated to Boynton Beach, Florida, ten years ago, leaving winter behind. She happily spoiled and entertained her grandchildren when they visited, even braving one of her least favorite places, the beach. They also visited aquariums, went strawberry picking and watched baby sea turtles walk to the ocean. Ina is survived by her husband of sixty years, Dennis, and their three children: Sheri Hager of Mason, Ohio, Jeff Hammel (Schell) of Houston, Texas, and Lisa Ketchum of Huntington. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Landon (Juliza) Graves, Philip Himmel, M.E. Ketchum, Scott Hammel, and Abby and Josie Hager. She also leaves behind her sister, Judi Wolf of Delray Beach, Florida, and Bill Levine. May the memory of Ina Penn Hammel be a blessing. A graveside service is scheduled for Sunday, October 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington, with Rabbi David Wucher officiating. Interment will follow. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to B’nai Sholom Congregation. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
328 6th Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701
(304) 525-8121
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Realignment woes make Marshall sports' future cloudy
- Student senator seeks resolution to reconsider Smith as Marshall presidency candidate
- Ona man who appeared on History Channel show dies
- Service union workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital vote to send strike notice
- Marshall plans to open baseball stadium by spring 2024
- Transplants to Putnam County have finally found “home”
- UPDATE: Arrest made after man shot in chest near Milton
- Lawrence County grand jury indicts several
- DANA MORRIS RYDER JR.
- Man admits to fentanyl-related crime after more than 50 pounds of illicit drugs seized
Collections
- Photos: Tri-State Marching Championship
- Photos: 8th annual All Aboard the Yoga Motive
- Photos: Flannel Fest at the Ashland Town Center
- Photos: Fall Fest in Central City
- Photos: Collis P. Huntington bust dedication ceremony
- Photos: Marshall mens soccer vs. UAB Blazers
- Photos: Huntington Out of the Darkness Walk
- Photos: City of Huntington Time Capsule Closing Ceremony
- Photos: Westmoreland Quilt Blockers
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland vs. George Washington