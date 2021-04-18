JAMES D. WAY, 70, of Huntington, passed away April 12, 2021. Born October 15, 1950, Jim was an avid tennis player and loved music. He was dedicated to his profession, had a brilliant mind and possessed the wittiest sense of humor. Already missed by many, Jim is survived by dear friends, who were like family, as well as his sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and cousins. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin W. Way and Opal A. Dorsey Way, and his two brothers, Harry F. Wheeler and Donald R. Wheeler. Jim will be laid to rest beside his parents in Woodmere Memorial Park in a private graveside interment. Expressions of condolence may be made in his memory to Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you