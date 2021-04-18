JAMES D. WAY, 70, of Huntington, passed away April 12, 2021. Born October 15, 1950, Jim was an avid tennis player and loved music. He was dedicated to his profession, had a brilliant mind and possessed the wittiest sense of humor. Already missed by many, Jim is survived by dear friends, who were like family, as well as his sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and cousins. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin W. Way and Opal A. Dorsey Way, and his two brothers, Harry F. Wheeler and Donald R. Wheeler. Jim will be laid to rest beside his parents in Woodmere Memorial Park in a private graveside interment. Expressions of condolence may be made in his memory to Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
328 6th Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701
(304) 525-8121
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Hillbilly Elegy' author J.D. Vance quits firm after tweets
- Jim's Steak and Spaghetti announces modified Strawberry Pie Week
- TINA SARENE LOWE-McCORMICK
- Camden Corner features doughnuts, fried chicken
- Human remains identified as man missing for six years
- Family sues police after man's death labeled homicide by medical examiner
- Huntington woman accused of sexually abusing, beating 4-year-old
- Woman accused of stealing millions from Huntington nonprofit released on bond
- SHERYL PYLES
- City moving forward with Hal Greer Boulevard improvements
Images
Collections
- Photos: Thundering Lanes Celebrity Bowl-A-Thon
- Photos: K9 officer training seminar
- Photos: 'Mountain Stage' concert at Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, girls basketball
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, girls basketball
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, high school baseball
- Photos: Wayne vs. St. Joe, girls basketball
- Photos: Glass-smashing event on Marshall campus
- Photos: Marshall football 2021 Spring Game
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. George Washington, girls basketball