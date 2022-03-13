JANE BURTON KINCAID went to be with the Lord March 6, 2022. Jane was born February 20, 1951, to the late Hunter C. and Betty Shell Kincaid and was a lifelong resident of Huntington. She was a member of Johnson Memorial Methodist Church and attended local schools. She went on to attend Anna Head School for Young Ladies and Mills College. Jane was a 1973 graduate of Princeton University, where she majored in English. Jane’s fondness of poetry was reflected in her thesis entitled “Nature in the Poetry of Robert Frost.” While at Princeton, she was captain of an undefeated Women’s Tennis Team. Showing an aptitude for tennis at an early age, Jane won several local and state tournaments. She participated in and won the Canadian National Junior Women’s Tournament at the age of 16. She played in the very first US Women’s Open when she was only 17 and went on to play in the US Open two more times. Along with the prestigious tennis career, Jane was an accomplished violinist and played for the Marshall Symphony as a youth. Jane loved sports, literature, music and animals. She is survived by three cousins, Ben (Debbie) Chambers, Carter (Kathy) Chambers, all of Huntington, and Jeff Kincaid of California. She is now reunited with her loving mother and father and her brother, Hunter C. Kincaid Jr., and “all is well with her soul.” Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting with arrangements. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
