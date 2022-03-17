JEAN A. HAMILTON, 92, of Huntington, W.Va., and Chesapeake, Ohio, died March 14, 2022. Jean was born September 12, 1929, in Butler, Pa., daughter of the late Robert J. Atkinson and Alberta Kepler Atkinson. She was also predeceased by her sister, Helen, and the love of her life, James L. Hamilton. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Marshall Zimmerman (Steve) of Pawleys Island, S.C.; sons, Bobby Marshall (Sandy) of Huntington, Eddie Marshall (Renee) of Proctorville, Ohio: six grandchildren, Katie Mills (William) Allie Marshall, Emma Marshall, Ginny Marshall, Kristin Marshall and Will Marshall; two great-grandchildren, Marshall Mills and Vivian Mills. She is also survived by her niece, Carol (Don) Kirkland of Philadelphia, Pa. Jean graduated from Bethany College and received her Master of Psychology from Marshall University. She was also active in her community. She served as past president of the Junior League of Huntington, past president of the Junior League Garden Club, Board Member of the Huntington Symphony and the United Way, as well as a member of the Ivy Dance Club.
Jean and Jimmy were the owners of Hamilton Chevrolet Inc. They loved to travel and especially liked sailing in the Caribbean and on the Ohio River. They were avid Marshall fans, and their tailgate parties were widely enjoyed by all. Jean also entertained with Kentucky Derby parties and Christmas dinners. She and her “Wine Ladies” were well known around the town and always had a marvelous time.
Jean was devoted to her church, Trinity Episcopal, and proudly served on the Altar Board.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, at Trinity Episcopal Church by the Rev. James H. Morgan. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 520 Eleventh Street, Huntington, WV 25701. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
KAREN WAYNETTE LEADMON JENNINGS, 73, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022. S…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.