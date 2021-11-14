JESSIE FIEDLER MCCLAIN, 98, of Huntington, went to be with her Lord, Thursday, October 28, with her family by her side. Funeral services will be conducted by Dr. John C. Minihan at Christ Presbyterian Church, 949 10th. Ave., Huntington, WV at 11 a.m. on November 18th. Masks are recommended. Burial will be at the Rock Cave Cemetery, West Virginia, at 3:30 p.m.
She was born September 3, 1923, in Morgantown, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James C. McClain; her parents, Stanley Huff Fiedler and Jessie Henshaw Fiedler of Morgantown, W.Va.; her sister and husband, Mary Fiedler Hardman and Charles Owen Hardman; and her nephew, Charles Stanley Hardman, Spencer, W.Va.
Jessie grew up with her older sister, Mary, and her parents in Morgantown, W.Va. She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Mary and Dennis Frazier of Isle of Palms, S.C. and Amy and Owen Joyner of Nashville, Tenn.; grandchildren: Tyler Frazier (Dorcas) of Williamsburg, Va., Amy Frazier Heffernan of Isle of Palms, S.C., Benjamin Frazier (Nicole) of Isle of Palms, S.C., and Jessie “Vivian” Joyner Rubin (Noah) of Los Angeles, California; great-grandchildren: McClain and William Heffernan of Isle of Palms, S.C., Ruby and Willow Frazier of Isle of Palms, S.C., Adriana, Isabela, and Norman Frazier of Williamsburg, Va., and Leo Rubin of Los Angeles, California.
Jessie graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, Mo., and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from West Virginia University. Upon graduation she was hired by DuPont as a chemist during WWII.
It was during this time, a lifelong blessing was at hand when Jessie met Jim McClain, her future husband of 50 years. Jim was associated with the Dr. Pepper Corporation and shortly after their marriage, they established their home in Huntington, where he founded his own soft drink bottling plant and became known as Mr. Dr. Pepper.
Jessie and Jim had two daughters, Mary and Amy, and they began creating a life for their children. Jessie ensured the girls were raised with love of God and with activities involving family, church, sports, camps, travel, and many McClain-Hardman outings.
She taught Sunday School for more than 50 years at First Presbyterian Church in Huntington, served as an Elder, worked in Stephens Ministry, participated Mission Trips to Peru, and was the Moderator of the Presbyterian Women.
Jessie and Jim loved to travel with her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Charles Hardman of Spencer, W.Va. They traveled to Japan, China, North Africa, Morroco, the Galapagos Islands, Europe, and Central and South America. Her favorite trips were to the Holy Lands and Alaska.
When she lost her beloved Jim in 1997, Jessie continued to spend cherished time with her family. While in South Carolina she loved time with her great grandchildren at the beach and pool and with her daughter Mary, helping with the Isle of Palms Turtle Team. She loved visiting Amy and Owen and friends in Nashville, Tenn., attending the Nashville Ballet, seeing Cheekwood and Frist Museums and cheering for the Tennessee Titans.
She was devoted to her church family. As a member and leader of Christ Presbyterian Church, an active member of the session as Elder Emeritus, participated in Bible Study groups, Bell Choir, and was involved with the children’s service called “Jessie’s Children.”
Jessie loved sports and the arts. She and Jim attended hometown Marshall University games and the Marshall Artist Series for over 60 years.
She was a Docent at the Huntington Museum of Art, member of P.E.O., Chapter 1, Colonial Dames of America, and a member of the Buford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution where she chaired the Project Patriots Committee and attended State and National Conventions in Washington, D.C.
Jessie was a friend to all, always looking for the best in people and helping those in need. She continued to knit blankets for newborn babies with one completed just a few weeks ago. For the past 10 years she has gathered needed items to make “Rack Packs” and Christmas gift boxes for soldiers serving overseas.
Jessie will be missed but not forgotten as a wonderful loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, neighbor, and friend to many. She was still active at 98, often seen driving to the store, playing bridge, or attending church activities. She gained her strength from her faith, a faith that was sure and true. She left her mark on all who knew her. Although she was unaware of it, our Lord’s love was always shining through her to those she met.
"As for me and my household, we will serve the Lord." Joshua 24:15.
Pallbearers will be: Owen Joyner, Tyler Frazier, Benjamin Frazier, McClain Heffernan, William Heffernan, Noah Rubin, Tom Hardman, Fred Hardman, Nick Giachino, Owen Hardman, and Colin Ricks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Presbyterian Church, PO Box 1329, Huntington, WV 25714; Hospice of Huntington, PO Box 464, Huntington, WV. 25701; and the Huntington Museum of Art, 2033 McCoy Rd., Huntington, WV 25701. The family will receive visitors on November 17th from 4-6 p.m. at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, 328 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. Family Guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.