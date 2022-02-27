JOAN ROSALIE GOLDSTON LERNER passed away on February 25, 2022, after a brave fight and extended illness. She was born on April 25, 1928, in Mount Vernon, N.Y., the daughter of the late Molly and Michael Goldston. Her beloved husband, Isaac Lerner, and her brother, Stephen Goldston, predeceased her. Joan is survived by her three children, Judy Lerner, Robert (Pam) Lerner, Jan (Fred) Weitz, as well as her grandsons, Micah Lerner and Matthew Weitz. In addition, she is survived by her chosen daughters, Kathie Cunningham and Jennifer Hinkle, as well as her chosen granddaughter, Kelly Cunningham. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Joan was a matriarch in B’nai Sholom Congregation, where she was the first woman president of the congregation. Throughout her years, as a member of B’nai Sholom Congregation, Joan contributed to her community and served multiple terms as president and treasurer of the Sisterhood. She was Superintendent of the Religious School for close to 40 years and also sang in the choir. Joan is currently a member of the Board and has served in that capacity many times. Joan’s decades of service to the Jewish community were a central part of her life. She would like to recognize Dr. Zeid Khitan and his team, as well as the numerous doctors and staff members at Cabell Huntington Hospital, who provided her excellent care and kindness. In addition, she would like to recognize her caregivers, who made her life so much easier. A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to B’nai Sholom Congregation, Huntington, WV 25701. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
