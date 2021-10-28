JOYCE GREENFIELD LEVY passed away on October 27, 2021, at the Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Robert M. Levy; her son, Peter (and Kelly) Levy of Huntington; her son, Joel (and Shaunna) Levy of Portland, Oregon; and her daughter, Jane (and William) Campbell, also of Portland, Oregon. Joyce is also survived by her brother, Richard (and Greta) Greenfield of Colorado, as well as six grandchildren, Seth Levy, Adam Levy, Leah Levy, Lydia Levy, Anna Campbell and Elizabeth Campbell, and three great-grandchildren, Linus, Sophie and Isabelle. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Solomon and Olga Greenfield, and her brother, Stanley Greenfield. Joyce was born in Brooklyn, New York, on September 24, 1928. She graduated from Marshall College in Huntington, where she met Robert, the love of her life. Joyce’s passions included gardening, antique collecting and donating her time to the Huntington Museum of Art, where she was a past president of the Board of Trustees, board member and a longtime docent. She also was on the Board of Trustees of B’nai Sholom Congregation and a past president of the Temple’s Sisterhood. Joyce and Robert also loved to travel, having visited more than 30 countries in their lifetimes, including Russia, China and Thailand. A celebration of Joyce’s life and memorial service will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to either the Huntington Museum of Art or B’nai Sholom Congregation. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
