JUDITH KAY MASSEY, 79, of Huntington, formerly of Minford, Ohio, and Okeechobee, Florida, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born November 27, 1940, a daughter of the late Dennis Eugene and Orba Sharon Shelton Massey. Judith was a retired Registered Nurse and a member of Wheelersburg Eastern Star. She is survived by a daughter, Andrea Benner Handcock (John Glean); sister and brother, Mrs. Tom Baker (Peggy) Jr. of Huntington and Dennis E. Massey Jr. of Minford, Ohio. The family extends their sincere appreciation to River Park Hospital in Huntington. Due to the COVID-19 situation, services will be private for the family. Her final resting place will be in Okeechobee. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Huntington or Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

