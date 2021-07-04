LEONARD FRANCIS TERANGO, 62, of Huntington, passed away on June 26, 2021, at his home. He was born April 30, 1959, in Huntington, to the late Frank and Elizabeth Leonard Terango. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his lifelong companion and love of his life, Lynn Marie Jackson. Leonard attended Huntington High and St. Joseph High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1977 to 1984. He worked as a commercial truck driver for many years. Survivors include a sister, Catherine Hyatt Marcum; niece, Betsy Elliott Dyer; nephews, Danny and Tom Marcum; and a very special niece and caregiver, Katie Marcum. He also left behind a loyal canine companion, Chocolate, whom he dearly loved. Leonard will be fondly remembered for his boisterous personality and quick-witted sense of humor. According to Leonard’s wishes, no formal services will be observed. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting with arrangements. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com

