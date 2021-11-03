LINDA BERRY HART, 69, of Huntington, originally from Logan County, passed away at Huntington Health and Rehab on Saturday, October 30, 2021, with family surrounding her. Linda was retired and loved by many. She loved playing board games and had a passion for painting. Linda is survived by her mother, Versia Berry of Logan Center; her son, Bo Berry (Christina); two grandsons, Alex (Hollie) Berry of Cross Lanes, W.Va., and Chase Berry of Chapmanville; one sister, Sue (Don) Livingston of Barboursville, W.Va.; one brother, Lonnie (Delcia) Berry of Chapmanville; five nieces and nephews that she loved dearly, Don Livingston Jr., Cheryl Vance, Lonnie Lee Berry, Dara Martin and Drew Berry; and a host of other family members that she loved. Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 5, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

