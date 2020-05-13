Essential reporting in volatile times.

LINDEN CHILES, 95, of Huntington, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the Woodlands, with his family by his side. He was born May 14, 1924, in Louisa, Va., a son of the late Walter Douglas and Margaret Goodman Chiles. He was also preceded in death by his two wives, Nancy Dickinson Chiles and Georgia Shepherd Chiles, and three brothers, Walter, Henry and Bob Chiles. Linden was a Staff Sgt. in the Army during WWII, a graduate of VPI, the owner and operator of the former Dickinson Furniture Store, a member of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church and the Huntington Downtown Lions Club. He is survived by his children, Katherine Chiles, Margaret (Steve) Williams, Anne (Ed) Collins and Chris (Michaela) Chiles; Six Grandchildren, Sandra Sakhai-Owens, Mark Williams (Sylvia), Mason Wendell (Megan), James Wendell (Rachel), Chris Chiles (Chelsea), Drew Chiles (Shannon), Ben Chiles (Samantha); and Eleven Great-grandchildren, Layken, Forrest, Savannah, Kayla, Mariah, Mace, Lyra, Campbell, Winifred, Caroline and Linden; and one great-great-grandson, Dean. Private services will be held for the family at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, systemicjia.org, 3584 Outlook Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45208, Autism Services and Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

