LOUISE MINOR TSISMANAKIS, age 90, fell asleep in our Lord on June 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Nicholas, parents, Irene and Edgar, and brother, Vernon (Betty). She was a loving mother to James (Bethany) and adoring Yiayia to Nickolas, Gabriel and Alexander, a caring sister to Marie (Sonny) and aunt to Lisa, David, Michael and Steven. She faithfully donated to many causes close to her heart. Visitation will take place Friday, June 25, 2021, at White Chapel Mausoleum from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., with graveside to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2500 Clairmont Road, Atlanta, GA 30329. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting with arrangements. Please visit www.asturner.com to leave condolences.

