MARGIE JUNE MORRISETT WRIGHT was born August 24, 1925, in Accoville, W.Va., and passed away at Woodlands Healthcare Facility on March 7, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents, W.F. Morrisett and Vesta Clyde Yankee Morrisett. She is also predeceased by her husband, Vernal (Jr.) Wright, and grandson, Amos Ridenour. Margie sold real estate in Huntington for 45-plus years. She was the broker and owner of Cross Town Realty. She was a 65-plus year member of 7th Avenue Baptist Church. Margie's love for her Savior Jesus Christ and her love for her family were her two most cherished things in her life. She is survived by her daughters, Connie Brown of Huntington, Jane (John) Ridenour of Chesapeake, Va.; grandchildren, Tad, (Risa) Dials of Wayne, Cassie (Steve) Crowder of Jacksonville, Fla., Sara (Ryan) Anderson of Virginia Beach, Va.; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends. Her service will be held 2 p.m., with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. until service time Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Interment will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Plant a Tree through Jewish National Fund or your favorite charity. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you