MARY MARGARET BRYAN, 94, of Huntington, died October 28, 2021, in Madison Park. She was born November 19, 1926, in Winifrede, W.Va., the daughter of the late George Washington Jarrell and Ruby White Jarrell. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Kerman Bryan, and a son, Michael Bryan. Survivors include a daughter, Charlotte Burchell of Huntington, and a son, Patrick Bryan of Columbus, Ohio; two grandchildren, Teresa Workman and Jeff Allen; four great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the funeral. Interment will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested donations be made to Madison Park Health Care for their loving care to Mrs. Bryan in the last few years. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.  

