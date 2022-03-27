MATILDA “TILLIE” ROBINSON, 93, of Huntington, died March 24, 2022, in Madison Park Healthcare. She was born October 23, 1928, in Huntington, daughter of the late William and Alta Cooper Robinson. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Marylee Robinson, and by three brothers, Charles, Carl and Randal Robinson. She was a graduate of Marshall University with a teaching BA degree and had numerous advanced study certificates from the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago. Ms. Robinson started her first teaching job in Logan and would travel back to Huntington on weekends. Her memberships include the Cabell County Teachers Association; the Seventh Avenue Baptist Church since 1947, where she taught the Ladies Friendly Class for 40 years; she was active in church camps and a choir member; and attended a number of years at Union Missionary Baptist Church in Chesapeake, Ohio. Tillie had extended years of missionary service in Cleveland, Ohio, with the Hebrew Mission. She often said it was the most rewarding period of her life. She had many friends in the Cleveland area and will be remembered as a Biblical scholar and server of God’s will. Additionally, she visited hundreds of shut-ins, patients in hospitals and persons in need. She demonstrated on a continuous basis the love of her Maker and service to humanity. Survivors include four nephews, Charles Randal Robinson, Robert Keith Robinson, Scott Lee Robinson and Carl Michael Robinson, and a niece, Robin Renee Rose. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary by Joe Thacker. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
