June 10, 1938 — August 25, 2020. MICHAEL LEE ALIFF, of Huntington, passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of August 25, 2020. A Huntington native and proud graduate of Vinson High School, after serving in the United States Navy he left the town he loved for work in Dallas, Texas. Employed by Mizel Photochrome in the late 1960s, he transferred to Atlanta, where he and Juanita raised their family. His passion for drawing led him to Atlanta Structural Concrete, where he spent the remainder of his career as a Draftsman before retiring in 1991. Always longing for the hills of West Virginia, in 1994 he and Juanita once again made Huntington their home. Dad shared the best stories about spending his childhood on Mommy Lucas’ farm at Beech Fork. He loved the land and the memories and was fortunate enough to later purchase the old homeplace. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Juanita Sue Pack Aliff; Mother and Stepfather, Walt and Audalene Deerfield; a special nephew, John David Walker; Father, Thomas Aliff; and several special aunts and uncles who he was grateful took an active role in his young life. Finally, his four-legged buddy, Corkey. He and Corkey loved nothing more than sharing a cheeseburger and fries while enjoying the sunshine in Ritter Park or watching the barges go by at Harris Riverfront. He is survived by two sons, Jeffery Aliff of Lexington, Kentucky, and Gary Aliff (Barbara) of Powder Springs, Georgia; daughter, Michelle Aliff Coletta and son-in-law Patrick Coletta, whom he loved like a son; sister, Betty Ann Aliff Walker (Gary); two grandsons, Phillip Aliff and Christopher Aliff, three great-grandsons and a step- granddaughter, Josephine Scurr, daughter of Brian and Lindsay Coletta Scurr of Atlanta, Georgia, all of whom held a special place in his heart. Passionate about politics, he campaigned for the late Larry McDonald of Georgia and was fortunate enough to attend the second inauguration of Ronald Reagan as a guest of the late Walt Deerfield, elector for the State of West Virginia. Dad loved being on the water, often vacationing in St. Augustine, Florida, and was particularly proud of his two-week sailing trip through the Bahamas with the guys. An avid sports fan, he never missed a game any of his kids were involved in. After his kids were grown, he continued to enjoy Friday night lights throughout the late ’80s and early ’90s, cheering on the McEachern High School Indians. He was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys (in the Landry/Staubauch days) and the Atlanta Braves, even throughout the rotten years. October 14, 1992, was an exciting day indeed! Never one to go along with the crowd, Daddy marched to the beat of his own drum. He was handsome, witty and charming to the end, and will be greatly missed by those of us fortunate enough to have him in our lives. The family would like to express their gratitude to Yanet Pardes, Dad’s daytime aide, a few very special employees of Cabell Huntington Hospital, Encompass Rehabilitation Center and the staff at Hospice of Huntington, all of whom took wonderful care of him in his final days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Hospice of Huntington online or by mail. Please note your donation “In memory of Michael Aliff” so the family may acknowledge your gift. Please send checks to Hospice of Huntington Inc., P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709-0464. A graveside funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the Woodmere Memorial Park’s Abbey of Peace. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
